Rediscover Corning: Fireworks, shopping, food, music, and Fun!

Corning, NY (WETM) – The pandemic cancelled so many events including Rediscover Corning which draws attention to local businesses.

Many are looking forward to this event to not only bring in customers, but to also enjoy a newfound sense of normalcy. The event takes place July 1st to July 6th and ends with fireworks.

“Well, if the indication so far this summer, I know this summer is a short term right now. We have had a lot of people coming back and we here at Industry Standard Tourism are up. People cannot wait to get out and explore and we are ready.”

If you’re unable to make it to rediscover corning, don’t worry, there will be pop-up events taking place throughout the summer, featuring music, artists, and a farmer’s market every Thursday.