ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Currently there are wildfires burning in Quebec as wildfire season is in effect. The smoke from the fire has spread across the united states.

According to the D.E.C and D.O.H, there is an air quality health advisory issued for Long Island, New York City Metro, Eastern Lake Ontario, Central New York, and Western New York.

Our current air quality is at 200 which is deemed very unhealthy according to Airgov. Air quality alerts have been issued and our air is expected to return to normal by 3:15 a.m Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

Robin Smith, a resident of Elmira said, “The air is completely cloudy no matter where you look in Elmira.”

“What can you personally do to reduce your risks during an air quality event,” said Dr. Boyd Hehn, a Pulmonologist at Guthrie Sayre. He suggested, staying inside if possible, and avoiding going outdoors. Limit your time outside if you do go and wear an N95 or KN95 mask if possible.”