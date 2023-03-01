ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program (SNAP) gave an emergency allotment during the pandemic, and that extra funding has officially ended.

Although the extra funds being reduced will hurt families across the Southern Tier. It will also affect the elderly who rely on governmental assistance for everyday living.

Christine Towner the Senior Coordinator for Americorp in Steuben County says,

“It’s going to be harder to make ends meet and stretch that dollar. So, we recommend that you take advantage of things like your local food pantry,” she said. “In the summer there we will have senior nutrition, farmers market coupons that will be able to be distributed. So, any kind of additional benefit like that I would recommend doing that,” she said. “If they need help finding their local pantry, they can give our office a call. Or the Foodbank for the southern tier so that they can give them that local information,” she said.

For more information contact NY connects Steuben 1(607) 664-2298