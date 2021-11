BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – Local businesses congregated at the Arnot Mall today to hold a Regional Job Fair in hopes of gaining new employees.

Some of the businesses that were involved included Tioga Downs, Arnot Health, Corning Community College, Catholic Charities, and many more.

The job fair was an attempt to help individuals in the Southern Tier gain access to employment as 2.3 million Americans are out of a job nationwide due to the strain of the Coronavirus pandemic.