HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM)- Three Rivers Development hosted a Regional Workforce Summit, Wednesday, June 29th at the Arnot Event Center.

The event was sponsored by the Steuben County Industrial Development Agency, LaBella Associates, Arnot Realty Corp., and Southern Tier Economic Growth.

The summit featured Labor Economist, Ron Hetrick, and his view of current challenges right now in the regional workforce. Ron Hetrick is the Senior Labor Economist and VP of Staffing Product for Emsi Burning Glass

The summit included conversation about his recent report, The Demographic Drought, Bridging the Gap in our Labor Force.