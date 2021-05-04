Registration open for Laurel Festival 10K & Fun Run/Walk

FILE – In this April 17, 2017, file photo, runners cross the Boston Marathon start line in Hopkinton, Mass. The 124th Boston Marathon is scheduled for Monday, April 20, 2020. Boston Marathon organizers say they’re postponing the prestigious race until Sept. 14 because of concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)

WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Registration is now open for the Laurel Festival 10K and Fun Run/Walk on Saturday, June 19.

Both events will start at Packer Park on Queen Street in Wellsboro with the 10K starting at 9 a.m. and the fun run/walk starting at 9:05 a.m.

Those who pre-register for the 10K on or before Monday, May 31 and pay the $25 entry fee will receive a free event T-shirt, courtesy of First Citizens Community Bank. They will also be entered in the early bird drawing for a chance to win $25 in Wellsboro Chamber Dollars to spend in more than 60 area businesses. Those who do not pre-register will have the option to purchase a race T-shirt the day of the event.

Age categories in the 10K for males and females are: 19 and under, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over. The course is challenging with both paved and dirt surfaces and rolling hills that provide views of Pennsylvania Grand Canyon country scenery.

UPMC Wellsboro is sponsoring the 10K and Fun Run/Walk awards. For the 10K race, large, medium and small medals with ribbons imprinted with “2021 Laurel Festival 10K Footrace” will be awarded. Large medals will be presented to the first place overall male and female finishers; medium medals to the second and third place overall male and female finishers; and small medals to the oldest and to the youngest to cross the finish line first. The first, second and third place finishers in each 10K age category will also receive medals.

Each Fun Run participant will receive a commemorative ribbon; the first, second and third place runners and overall youngest runner to cross the finish line in the Fun Run will each receive a small medal with a ribbon imprinted with “2021 Laurel Festival Fun Run.”

The entry fee for the 10K is $25 and for the two-mile Fun Run/Walk is $5. Packet pick-up and registration for both the 10K and Fun Run will be from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. on race day in Packer Park. Those who register that day must pay the entry fee in cash or by check. Prior to race day, registrants can pay the entry fee with Visa or MasterCard.

Insta-Results will provide timing for the race and the Tioga County Amateur Radio Club will handle communications.

C&N and Weis Markets are providing free post-race refreshments to all runners.

For course maps and registration forms for the 10K and Fun Run, contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office by calling 570-724-1926; emailing info@wellsboropa.com or stopping in at 114 Main Street, Wellsboro.