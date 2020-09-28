Reisinger’s Apple Country seeing slightly smaller apples as drought continues

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The drought continues in a large part of the Twin Tiers and many home gardeners are worried about their own crops as the rain continues to avoid us. Apple picking season is upon us and many varieties of apples have reached their ripe stage, but how have they held up to the drought? 18 Storm Team Meteorologist reached out to the owner of Reisinger’s Apple Country to see how they have been doing.

“You know the crops can be a bit smaller this year, as far as the size of the apple goes, the number of the apples is still high. They’re not filling out as much as I would like them to be.” Said Alec Moore, owner of Reisinger’s Apple Country. He went on to say that though the size of the apple may be a bit smaller, the flavor is still big and the quality is not diminished.

US Drought Monitor

A large part of the Twin Tiers is classified under a moderate drought, Alec speculates that in some parts of Schuyler County that it has been worse at times despite the moderate classification. Thankfully irrigation also plays a large part in watering the trees, “It does help that I’ve been able to use some of my under tree irrigation to try and cut back on that on the drought effect on the tree, so that’s been helpful too.” Said Alec.

Earlier in September, 18 News reached out to Bradley Farms regarding the same subject and their pumpkin yield. The owner said that they were worried but thankfully a full crop was picked and is currently for sale.