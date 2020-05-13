Renovations starting at the Historic 111 Midtown building in Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Major renovations will soon begin to the Historic 111 Midtown/Snyder Building in Elmira.

Local developer Seth Adams shared the news on Facebook saying that work will begin soon once the state’s construction moratorium is lifted on May 15.

The renovations will include “refreshed facade masonry (ground level storefront work is pending with SHPO’s approval) and a whole new HVAC chiller system.”

Well, in these difficult and challenging times, a bit of good news with our sunshine this morning. The impending lift on the construction moratorium here in our state on May 15 Friday.

Despite the challenges that abound (I think we’re all doing double duty these days trying to keep up with changing rules, financial situations, our work, our home lives to be sure), there are signs that indeed the human spirit will push on through this. I wholeheartedly hope that we do so smartly and conservatively, with a commitment to a pragmatic approach in the public arena as it most assuredly has to be—in the private arena. Finances for many have been shattered, and never more than now is pragmatism required.

We’re here to lock arms and work together. Looking very forward to Monday, our kick-off of the Downtown Revitalization Initiative scope of work for our friend the Historic Midtown (Snyder Building), which includes refreshed facade masonry (ground level storefront work is pending with SHPO’s approval) and a whole new HVAC chiller system to replace the 45 or so year old soldier that’s served it so well, but needs retirement.

It looks to be a busy Summer, all! I’ve got a half dozen “irons in the fire” so to speak that hopefully will continue to roll out in these months to come, so stay tuned. I sincerely invite business, community members and leaders to feel free to share in this space what they are doing these days, measures large and small, to demonstrate our resolve that we are all—continuing to work and fight for the future — that we all Envision.

Onward!

Seth Adams