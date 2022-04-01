ITHACA, NY (WETM) – The renowned Harlem Quartet will give multiple free public performances as part of its upcoming residency with the Ithaca College School of Music.

Their first performance will be presented by The Shirley and Chas Hockett Chamber Music Series this Sunday, April 3rd at 4 pm in the Whalen Center at Ford Hall, where they will be performing a range of music from classical and jazz artists.

Founded in 2006, the string quartet advances diversity in classical music while engaging new audiences with a varied repertoire that includes works by composers of color.

The Harlem Quartet is comprised of Ilmar López-Gavilán and Melissa White, violin; Jaime Amador, viola; and Felix Umansky, cello. Since its public debut at Carnegie Hall in 2006, the ensemble has taken part in both educational and community engagement activities.

They will also have two more performances on Monday and Tuesday at 7 pm at the Hockett Family Recital Hall in the Whalen Center.

For more information on Ithaca College concerts, visit www.ithaca.edu/concerts.