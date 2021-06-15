Reopening during a pandemic: Chat-A-Whyle

The pandemic has led to the closure of businesses for months and many are starting to just now open. Despite everything businesses went through, local restaurants have persevered.

Chat-A-Whyle in Bath, NY flipped their closed sign to open today for the first time in two years. Over the past two years, Chat-A-Whyle has been renovated to a more modern look and they are excited to be bringing back their home cooked food. Also, don’t worry, their sticky buns are back too! Customers were filling the restaurant today for the reopening and the staff was there to greet them! Some were familiar faces while others were new.

“We of course with the first day had some bumps in the road but I have a great team behind me and we are looking forward to many years of great success. Sticky buns! Everyone knows the Chat-A-Whyle sticky buns. They are back, so feel free to come in and pick up a sticky bun, or buy them by the half dozen or full dozen”

The pandemic also had many businesses struggling to find workers but that was not the case for Chat-A-Whyle. The owner of Chat-A-Whyle, Dillion Towner, says people were excited to work at the restaurant and serve people. Chat-A-Whyle is open everyday of the week except Sunday and look forward to seeing their loyal customers return.