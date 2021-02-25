Reopening New York: Tanglewood Nature Center prepares for summer camps

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — With warm weather around the corner and coronavirus cases decreasing, Tanglewood Nature Center is preparing now for their summer camps.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference on Feb. 17 that summer camps can “plan on reopening” and he hopes coronavirus cases continue on its current downward trajectory.

In Sep. 2020, Gov. Cuomo announced an $88.6 million grant towards the federal CARES act to help child care providers.

“Every working parent deserves the peace of mind that goes with having a quality child care program where their child can grow and learn in a space that has been adapted to meet the health and safety requirements of this extraordinary time,” said Gov. Cuomo.

Tanglewood Nature Center will continue to follow the COVID protocols set by New York and Chemung County as summer draws closer.

They plan on having two camps run simultaneously.

One camp will be for kids in kindergarten through 2nd grade and the other will be for kids in 3rd grade through 5th grade.

The campers will learn about themes like wilderness survival, dinosaurs, and even how Pokémon relate to the animals they have at Tanglewood.

Maggie Groce, camp director at Tanglewood Nature Center, said that kids are looking forward to being kids again come June.

“Last summer they really liked being outside and looking for animals on the trail,” said Groce. “[They like] flipping over rocks, looking for salamanders, and looking for and catching frogs. They really like any time where they can get down and dirty in the mud.”