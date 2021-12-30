Reopening of Elmira’s Main Street bridge delayed yet again

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Delays are once again hitting local construction projects in Elmira.

According to the Department of Public Works, the Main Street bridge will not be opened until sometime in January.

The department cited supply chain issues as the cause for the bridge’s delayed reopening.

In November, 18 News reported another delay involving the bridge’s reopening after it was scheduled to reopen that month. Officials said Dec. 31, 2021, was their next targeted open date.

The federally and state-aided Main Street bridge project replaces the bridge deck and makes other structural repairs.

The Main Street bridge has been closed since March 2021, leading to traffic delays and pedestrians illegally crossing the Clemens Center Parkway Bridge on foot. The Lake Street pedestrian bridge has since reopened after years of delay and construction.