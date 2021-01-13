Rep. Tom Reed and colleagues create ‘concurrent resolution to condemn and censure President Trump’

US President Donald Trump speaks after touring a section of the border wall in Alamo, Texas on January 12, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

(WSYR-TV) — On Tuesday, Rep. Tom Reed with New York’s 23rd District and colleagues introduced a concurrent resolution to “censure” President Donald Trump “for attempting to unlawfully overturn the 2020 Presidential Election and for violating his oath of office on Jan. 6, 2021.”

After what happened at the Capitol on Jan. 6, Reed and colleagues said that lawmakers have the duty to accomplish two things:

Hold the president “accountable for his actions”

“Calm and heal the fever-pitch tensions in our country”

…it is clear the 25th Amendment will not be invoked and that the Senate will not convict the president after impeachment. A censure resolution is the only way to send a bipartisan, bicameral message without delay to the country and the world that the United States is a nation of laws. Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC)

Sen. Joe Manchin said that the House’s current approach to impeachment “is so ill-advised for Joe Biden to be coming in, trying to heal the country, trying to be the president of all the people when we are going to be so divided fighting again.”

Reed and his colleagues also believe that “forcing a time-consuming and divisive trial in the Senate” would undermine President-elect Joe Biden’s ability to govern at the beginning “and most critical time of his presidency.”

Due to these concerns, Reed and his colleagues “support a bipartisan, bicameral censure that ensures that the Congress — the House and the Senate — can unite to hold the president accountable by putting it on the record that Congress condemns the president’s conduct and for violating his oath of office on Jan. 6, 2021.”

The resolution that they have brought forward asks Congress to publicly state that Trump has “acted in a manner grossly incompatible with self-governance and the rule of law.” They also want Congress to “censure and condemn” Trump for “trying to unlawfully overturn the 2020 Presidential election and violating his oath of office.”

They also believe Congress should “affirm that Joseph R. Biden, Jr. was duly elected as the 46th President of the United States on Nov. 3, 2020, was certified as the winner of the 2020 Presidential election by a Joint Session of Congress and he will be lawfully sworn in to office on Jan. 20, 2021.”

President Trump’s attempts to undermine the outcome of the 2020 election have been unconscionable. The combination of a false information campaign coupled with inflammatory rhetoric led to the devastation that I was a personal witness to on the House Floor on Jan. 6. His actions threatened the integrity of our democracy, Congress, and his own Vice President. For months, President Trump has been lying to the American people with false information, and giving his supporters false expectations. The election is over. Joe Biden will be sworn in as President of the United States on Jan. 20, 2021. President Trump’s actions, behavior, and language are unacceptable and unbecoming of the office he holds for the next eight days. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (PA-01)

This is an important step to hold the President accountable. Congress must make clear that it rejects extremism and condemns the President’s actions. We will continue to push for congressional leaders to work with us on investigating the events surrounding this dark period in our history and make sure it never happens again with the public’s trust in our democratic institutions restored. Rep. Tom Reed (NY-23)

The violence that our nation witnessed on Wednesday was abhorrent and resulted in an assault on law enforcement, lives lost and many more put in danger. These rioters must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. The president also misled many Americans to believe that the outcome of the election could change on Jan. 6, when that simply was not true, and must be held accountable for his role. I believe censuring the president after his actions helps hold him accountable and could garner wide bipartisan support, allowing the House to remain united during some of our nation’s darkest days… Like many of my colleagues, I came to Washington promising to bridge the divide. I hope both parties can acknowledge our role in perpetuating division and come together to support this effort and move forward for our constituents and the nation. Rep. Young Kim (CA-39)

A peaceful transfer of power from one presidential administration to the next is the bedrock of the American republic. Last Wednesday that bedrock was almost destroyed. President Donald Trump must be held accountable for his actions, and a censure is appropriate. Rep. Fred Upton (MI-06)

The following representatives joined Reed in this resolution: