CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — According to NYSEG, hundreds of Campbell residents are without power.

18 News viewers reached out about the outage and said it is forcing the Dollar General on Main Street to turn away customers.

18 News reached out to NYSEG, but there was no response. Their website claims that nearly 445 people are without power and it is expected to be restored at approximately 10:15 p.m. on May 26.

The cause of the outage is still unknown at this time.