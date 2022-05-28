CAMPBELL, N.Y. (WETM) — There have been reports of yet another power outage in Campbell, leaving hundreds without power for much of Saturday.

The first reports came in around 9:30 a.m. of the power being out again, this comes after NYSEG reported that an animal or tree caused power to go out in Campell on Thursday.

According to NYSEG, there’s been a crew assigned to the area of the outage, and power is expected to be restored around 4:15 p.m. Saturday. Over 400 people are reported to be without power as a result of this outage.

18 News contacted state police in Painted Post, but they did not receive any calls regarding the outages.

It’s unknown at this time the cause of the power outage, 18 News will continue to monitor for updates as to when the power is restored.