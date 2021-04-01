Reservations for facility/pavilion rentals to open back up

CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Starting on Apr. 12, reservations for facility/pavilion rentals (outdoors only) in Chemung County will be accepted.

All Covid-19 related safety standards set forth by the NYS Department of Health and the Chemung County Department of Health must be adhered to. The responsible party will be the individual who placed the reservation.

Harris Hill and Park Station:

The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department announced that facility/pavilion (outdoors only) reservations for the 2021, Summer Season at Harris Hill and Park Station will begin on Monday, April 12th from 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (closed 12:00-12:30 p.m.).

Reservations will be accepted by TELEPHONE ONLY (607-737-2843) on April 12th and April 13th, after which walk-ins are welcome. The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department is located at 217 Madison Avenue, Elmira, NY 14901, and is open Monday – Friday 7:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. (closed 12:00-12:30 p.m.).

Harris Hill Pavilions 1, 2 & 3, and the Outing Center (excluding the card room) and Park Station Pavilions 1, 2, & 3, can be reserved Memorial Day weekend through Labor Day and weekends only (Saturday & Sunday) through September.

Payment is expected within ten days of making the reservation. A reservation made less than 10 days from the reservation date must be followed by payment on or before the next business day.

Refunds are provided for cancellations that are made at least 30 days prior to your event. You can view pictures and information regarding our rentals at chemungcounty.com under recreation and attractions. Reservations for the Youth Camp will not be accepted at this time.

Fairgrounds:

The Chemung County Buildings and Grounds Department announces that reservations for outdoor use of the Chemung County Fairgrounds will begin on Monday, April 12, 2021.

Please submit a completed Facility use Agreement including payment to Chemung County Buildings and Grounds, 217 Madison Avenue, Elmira, NY 14901, or email to lsprague1@chemungcountyny.gov for approval.