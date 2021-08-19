Residents evacuated after flooding in Tioga County

ELKLAND, TIOGA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Severe weather led to evacuations of more than two dozen people, in the middle of the night.

The whole ordeal began Wednesday evening. Initially, first responders notified people at R&S Properties Mobile Home & RV Park, they may need to evacuate. And overnight that became a necessity.

"It started back up again coming across numerous places we started the evacuation, evacuated about thirty homes," said Chief Mark Goodrich, Elkland Volunteer Fire Company.

Eyewitness News was told Camp Brook Creek spilled over its banks. Residents from the mobile home park were brought to the Elkland Fire Company.













“We live there approximately three or four years and we haven’t evacuated. It happened in 2018, but it didn’t evacuate us, but it evacuated us this time,” said Chester Border, Elkland.

“This is probably the fifth time I have been flooded out. The last time it took my porch, my table; we had to evacuate my daughter. Our house is the first one to flood, immediately, because we’re immediately across from the bridge and the school. It’s just overwhelming,” explained resident Caitlyn Hand, Elkland.

Hand’s father was concerned because he left his medication behind. Multiple roads were closed, restricted due to flooding across the viewing area.

“It must have been one, one thirty last night, said we all had to get out, so we came here. I didn’t get my meds or nothing,” stated Keith Hand, Elkland resident.

Just over a dozen volunteers removed the people from the trailer park. Early this morning, by 7:00 a.m., they were allowed back in.

“It was scary because I have dogs in the house and I thought it was going to go over the house and kill them, but it didn’t. I’m so tired, I’m going to go right to bed, exclaimed Destiny Border, Elkland resident.