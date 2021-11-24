Residents rushing for last-minute Thanksgiving shopping at local supermarket

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – With Thanksgiving dinner less than 24 hours away, many are making that last-minute rush to the supermarket.

Local supermarkets, like Save-A-Lot in Downtown Elmira, are selling out fast on certain items right before the Thanksgiving holiday. This not only includes traditional Thanksgiving items like turkey, but Thanksgiving desserts as well.

“This is the last big day,” Save-A-Lot Manager Dave Marks said. “With a holiday tomorrow, we’ll be busy from open to close. There are a couple brands of pies that are out of stock right now, this is mince pies, but we have plenty other pies. We have pies in our bakery department.”

Marks also stated that challenges lasting as far back as the beginning of the pandemic are still being faced at the market today. Despite those problems, Marks believes everything will be stocked up and ready to go for the rest of the holiday season.