Resource event for Steuben County flood victims to be held next week

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County residents who were impacted by flash flooding on Aug. 18-19 and are still in need of assistance are encouraged to attend a resource event on Thursday, Oct. 28, at the Woodhull Town Hall.

From the hours of 1-7 p.m., representatives from Arbor Housing and Development, Catholic Charities of Steuben/Livingston, Pro Action of Steuben and Yates, Inc., as well as, United Way of the Southern Tier will be there to answer questions and evaluate eligibility for funding assistance.

This event is limited to those impacted by the flooding caused by Tropical Storm Fred on August 18-19, 2021. Residents are asked to bring proof of income, as well as estimates for repairs if available.

Meeting with representatives will be based on a first-come, first-serve basis and masks will be required inside the Town Hall. The Woodhull Town Hall is located at 1585 Academy Street, Woodhull, N.Y.