CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM)-Restaurant week is kicking off!

The Chemung County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Elmira Downtown Development Inc. for a 10 day event, March 18th to March 27th.

As COVID-19 has make an impact on local businesses and has taken a toll on them. The aim of the event is now to “give back to those who have provided us with great services and hospitality.”

People are encouraged to share their restaurant experience with the hashtag: #ChemungFoodie

A few of the participating restaurants include:

Bells County Coffee, Curly’s Chicken House, Downtown Grind, Elmira Tea and Coffee House, Barb’s Soup’s On Cafe, and more.

The Chamber Website has a full list of participating restaurants and their deals at: www.chemungchamber.org/restaurant-week/