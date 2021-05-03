Restaurants will soon be able to open to full capacity, but social distancing could make that difficult

CORNING, NY (WETM) – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that on May 19, most capacity restrictions on businesses will be lifted across the state. This includes food services, retail, gyms, fitness centers, amusement parks, entertainment, hair salons, barbershops, and offices.

The owner of Market Street Brewing Co., Theresa McClellan, is happy to hear about the soon to be lifted restrictions.

“It’s really exciting,” McClellan said. “It’s like we are one step closer to having some normality back into our lives.”

But she might not be able to welcome more guests because of the six feet distancing rule.

“Even though we are at 100 percent, I won’t end up with any more tables that I have because of the six-foot distancing.”

New York State will still be following the CDC guidelines of six feet of space, so that will impact how many people can be in an establishment.

“It’s fully open, subject to six feet,” Cuomo announced.

It was clarified later in the briefing that if barriers are in place inside restaurants, the six-foot guidance could be relaxed.

