TIOGA COUNTY, P.a. (WETM) — The retaining wall project on Route 414 in Morris Township will resume next week.

The project is located at the intersection of Wilson Hill Road and continues north for .58 miles towards Morris, Tioga County. The contractor, LTT Trucking LLC, will begin construction of the final retaining wall and roadway reconstruction. LTT has completed 5 of the proposed 6 retaining walls in the last two years.

PennDOT announced that Route 414 will be closed between Wilson Hill Road and Dixie Run Road on Wednesday, April 6. A detour using Wilson Hill Road, Oregon Hill road, English Run Road, and Route 287 will be in place until late August.

PennDOT advises that motorists should be alert and drive with caution in the area.