Retired Chemung County Judge William Danaher Jr. passes away

Retired Chemung County Judge and Surrogate, passed away peacefully on August 31, 2020. Judge Danaher was born on March 27, 1929, the son of William A. Danaher, Sr. and Julia Murphy Danaher. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Theresa (Tess) Crossed Danaher, his daughter, Julia Marie and his twin brother, M. Joseph Danaher. Judge Danaher is survived by his children, William J. (Alison) of Clifton Park, NY; Anne T. (Kevin) Wicks of Horseheads, NY; Claire A. (Thomas) Crilly of Rochester, NY; Patrick J. (Judith) Danaher of Chicago, IL; Ellen M. (Thomas) of Elmira, NY; Christian J. (Annette) of Fayetteville, NY; his 21 grandchildren and special in-laws, Elizabeth (Betty) Backer Danaher, Donna Layng, Rosemary Morris, Charles (Kathleen) Crossed, Richard (Carol) Crossed and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Judge Danaher graduated in 1947 from Horseheads High School, co-salutatorian with his twin brother, Joe. He continued his education at The College of Holy Cross, Worcester, MA, class of 1951. Following his graduation, he enlisted in The United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War. Bill then continued his education at Fordham University Law School and received his Doctorate of Juris Prudence in 1956. He practiced law in Elmira from 1956-1961 and maintained his private practice in Horseheads from 1962-1982. Judge Danaher was a Horseheads Village Justice from 1964-1982 and Chemung County Judge and Surrogate from 1983-1996. He was active in the community serving as Horseheads Village Trustee, past member and president of Horseheads Free Library, and past board member of Notre Dame High School. He was a member of local organizations including the Elmira Knights of Columbus and the Ancient Order of Hibernians. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and was an ombudsman for the Chemung County Office of the Aging. One of Bill’s greatest pleasures was returning to his mother’s homestead in 2012, the Murphy family farm on Steuben St where he and his twin brother were born. Throughout his life the rosary was his constant companion. Faith was always important to Bill as he was a life-long communicant of St. Mary Our Mother Church serving as Altar Boy as a youth and as an Acolyte as an adult. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren whether it be picking them up from school or supporting them in their many activities. In 1965, Bill took up running and completed 2 marathons. He loved his trips with Tess to Italy and Ireland and especially enjoyed the many summers at Cape May with all his children and grandchildren. A special thanks to his private caregivers, Scott and Susan, the staff at Chemung County Nursing Facility and all the nurses who cared for him on 4B at Arnot Ogden Medical Center. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately for his family. Bill will be laid to rest in St. Mary Our Mother Cemetery where Full Military Honors will be accorded. Donations may be made in his memory to Notre Dame High School, 1400 Maple Avenue, Elmira, NY 14904 or to St. Mary Our Mother Church, 811 Westlake St., Horseheads, NY 14845. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Bill’s Book of Memories at www.sullivanfuneralhome.com