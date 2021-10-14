Reynolds Way Apartment project moving forward after parking dispute

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Plans for a new apartment building in downtown Elmira are moving forward after disputes over zoning and allocated parking spots for residents.

The Reynolds Way Apartment project would renovate four existing buildings into new apartment buildings with 42 units and parking. The Arbor Housing project would be located on two pieces of land, one on the 400 block of Church Street and the second on the 300 block of Academy Place.

Issues regarding the parking arose during a Chemung County Industrial Development Agency meeting on Sept. 16 when Executive Director Joe Roman said there was “opposition” to the project and that if issues were not resolved he was “not too hopeful that those buildings will ever see a developer come in and renovate them.”

Arbor Housing told 18 News in September that if the parking issue were not resolved, they would not have received the needed funding through New York’s Homes and Community Renewal initiative.

During Thursday morning’s IDA meeting, Roman announced to the board that the project “got through some of its hurdles” and that the project is “on the right track and moving forward.”

Susan Bull, President/CEO of Arbor Housing, tells 18 News that the application with HCR has been submitted and they are waiting for approval, which could come later this year. Bull says the project is scheduled for completion in 2023.

“We’re excited and hopeful to receive funding because we certainly understand the need and are eager to provide some solution for the lack of housing problems that we have in all of our communities,” said Bull on Thursday.

A Parking Demand Assessment for the project was completed in September by SRF Associates in Rochester on behalf of Arbor Housing. The report found that there was sufficient parking in the 150 Baldwin Street Parking Garage and on nearby streets within a five minute walk of the new apartments.

The 42 unit project is focused on low and moderate-income residents at 310 Academy Place, 319 William Street, 406 E. Church Street, and 416 E. Church Street with 15 on-site parking spaces.

The Academy Place structure would include 14 units; three studio units, 10 one-bedroom units, and one two-bedroom unit. Nine parking spaces were proposed for the property.

The 319 William Street unit would have four one-bedroom apartment units and six proposed parking spaces. The 406 E. Church Street building would have 11 units, all but one being one-bedroom units with zero proposed parking spaces. The 416 E. Church Street building would also have zero parking spots for 13 units: two studio apartments, nine one-bedroom units, and two two-bedroom units.

The Parking Demand Assessment and a letter from the law firm Woods Oviatt Gilman to the City of Elmira Planning Commission regarding the parking dispute were obtained by 18 News through a Freedom of Information Law request.