Ridge Road in Veteran closing for construction

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – Ridge Road in the Town of Veteran from Church Hill Road to the southern intersection of Acker Road will be closing for three days due to construction.

According to Chemung County, the road closure is due to the installation of a deep culvert pipe underneath the roadway.

The closure is scheduled to begin Monday, June 14 and run through June 16. A signed detour will be in place utilizing sections of Church Hill Road and Middle Road. Variable Message Signs will be in place at each end of the detour to provide additional notice to motorists.

Local traffic needing access to their driveways will be able to use each side of the closed section of Ridge Road.

The Department of Public Works can be reached at (607) 739-3896 if you have any questions.