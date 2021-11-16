Ring in the New Year at the Seneca Lake Events Center

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Tickets are now available to Ring in the New Year at the Seneca Lake Events Center on New Year’s Eve.

The event will begin on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. and will run until 1 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2022, at the event center on 586 East Fourth Street in Watkins Glen. Tickets are $100 per person and include an all-you-can-eat buffet catered by Tanino Ristorante Italiano, live music by Donna and the Mystics and Aunt Millie’s Biscuits, and a champagne toast at midnight.

A cash bar will also be available for those attending.

Checks can be made out to the Village of Watkins Glen and mailed to the Village of Watkins Glen c/o New Year’s Eve, 303 N. Franklin St., Watkins Glen, NY 14891. Credit card purchases can be made by calling the park office at 607-535-4438.

Ring in the New Year at the Seneca Lake Events Center Registration FormDownload

Those who would like to attend will need to RSVP by Dec. 15

