Rite Aid announces ‘Back to School’ COVID-19 Testing Program

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WETM) – Rite Aid and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, together with BioReference Laboratories, Inc. announced a ‘Back to School’ COVID-19 testing program today.

The program is offering students at New York State public schools the opportunity for free COVID-19 testing prior to or at the start of the 2021-2022 school year.

To participate in New York’s ‘Back to School’ testing program, students must pre-register and schedule a COVID-19 test appointment at one of the 115 Rite Aid drive-thru locations throughout New York State prior to returning to the classroom.

Appointments will be made available before the start of the school year, and individuals have to be pre-registered and scheduled in order to receive a test, registration can be found here.

The program includes The Increasing Community Access to Testing, which is a program that helps reduce disease spread in schools, and ensures that schools are a safe environment for learning.

“Providing access to COVID-19 testing for school-aged children is critical,” said Jocelyn Konrad, executive vice president and chief pharmacy officer, Rire Aid, “particularly for those who are not able to be vaccinated, as we continue to fight the pandemic and get closer to a return to normal.”

Digital results are going to be delivered to parents for students to bring to school, while the testing is voluntary and will be provided at no cost to the family or school district.