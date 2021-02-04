Rite Aid opens new COVID-19 testing sites

(WETM) – Rite Aid is expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing capabilities with 317 additional drive-through testing site locations opening across New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania.

The pharmacy chain now has seven COVID-19 testing sites in the Twin Tiers:

338 W Washington St, Bath

100 Conhocton St, Corning

2144 Grand Central Ave, Horseheads

119 W 2nd St, Elmira

209 Mt Zoar St, Elmira

1000 Pennsylvania Ave, Elmira

24 East Ave, Wellsboro

Like Rite Aid’s existing testing sites, the new locations will utilize PCR, simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists. Each site will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. – 5 p.m., with testing only available through the chain’s drive-through windows to ensure the safety of customers seeking other services in-store.

Rite Aid’s COVID-19 nasal tests are available for all individuals four years of age and older, regardless if they are experiencing virus symptoms, in accordance with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance.

Customers are required to pre-register online at www.riteaid.com in order to schedule a time slot for testing. Individuals ages 4-17 may access testing with parent or legal guardian consent. Additionally, a parent or legal guardian must be in attendance and bring their photo ID to the testing appointment with the minor.

Rite Aid partners with Verily and its Baseline COVID-19 Testing Program to provide screening, scheduling and return of results to participants for Rite Aid testing sites.

BioReference Laboratories provides COVID-19 laboratory testing.

Clinical oversight for the COVID-19 testing program is provided by PWNHealth, a national clinician network that enables safe and easy access to diagnostic testing.