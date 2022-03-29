ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – In a celebration of Irish dance, the Riverdance 25th Anniversary tour will be making its stop in Elmira tonight.

The show is a rescheduled performance from the 2019-2020 season at the Clemens Center in downtown Elmira. The 25th anniversary boasts a rerecorded soundtrack, new lighting, and reinvented costumes. Riverdance started in 1994 on TV before making its world premiere in Dublin, breaking box office records, the Clemens Center said.

The show will run for two nights on March 29 and March 30 at 7:30 p.m. Limited tickets are still available on the Clemens Center website.