WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – More than halfway into August 2022, the Twin Tiers got over one and half inches of rainfall since the beginning of the month, which is much-needed after a dry July.

Just a month earlier, residents from all over the region would typically drive past brown grass and inactive waterfalls. Today, rainfall from the past week brought more green on the ground and faster moving water in the Twin Tiers’ most scenic spots.

Many of the waterfalls in Watkins Glen and Montour Falls now have more water than they did a month ago. The gorge at Watkins Glen State Park is near its normal activity once again.

“The falls have definitely increased in flow,” said Ronald Roney, Park Manager at Watkins Glen State Park. “We still haven’t gotten back to the flow we would normally experience in August, but it has recovered to a point where it’s more enjoyable of an experience to walk behind some of the waterfalls.”

According to data collected by the Elmira-Corning Regional Airport, over two and a half inches fell in the area since July 19th, which was when most of the Twin Tiers was abnormally dry. About 35% of that amount is for July 19th to the 31st, while the other 65% is for the month of August so far.

Scientists are predicting more active tropical storm activity could arrive within the next few weeks. This may increase the chances of rain for the Twin Tiers as we head into the fall season.