Road closed after car hits pole in Watkins Glen

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews are closing a road in Watkins Glen after a car crashed into a pole Tuesday morning.

The driver had minor injuries and was transported to Schuyler Hospital by Schuyler Ambulance, according to Watkins Glen Police.

South Decatur Street will be closed between 11th and 12th Streets. The Village also said the power is out from 11th Street to Durland Place.

Police said the pole will need to be fixed after being hit by the car, so the closure is expected to last several hours.