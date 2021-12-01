Road closed after car hits pole in Watkins Glen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – Crews are closing a road in Watkins Glen after a car crashed into a pole Tuesday morning.

The driver had minor injuries and was transported to Schuyler Hospital by Schuyler Ambulance, according to Watkins Glen Police.

South Decatur Street will be closed between 11th and 12th Streets. The Village also said the power is out from 11th Street to Durland Place.

Police said the pole will need to be fixed after being hit by the car, so the closure is expected to last several hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

If you have a news tip or a correction to the story you can email it to us through this link. If you would like to send a comment to the author of the story, you can find their email on our Meet the Team page.

Trending Now