Road closed in Greenwood after tractor trailer dumps steel: police

GREENWOOD, N.Y. (WETM) – Traffic is closed on State Route 417 in Greenwood after a tractor-trailer dumped a load of steel Tuesday afternoon.

New York State Police announced the closure on Twitter, saying the tractor-trailer was hauling a load of steel that dumped onto the road around 1:25 p.m. State Police told 18 News there is no indication that anyone was injured, and that it was likely just an unsecured load.

Police said drivers should avoid the area for about two hours while crews work to clean up the scene.

This is a developing story; 18 News will have more information as it becomes available.