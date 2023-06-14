STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Portions of County Route 35 in Cohocton and Prattsburgh will be closed next week for construction.

From June 19 to June 29, portions of the road will be closed so crews can change out cross-over pipes for future paving projects. From June 19 to June 22, the road will be closed from Hill Street to Ryan Hollow. From Ryan Hollow to Wise Road will be closed on June 21, June 22, June 26, and June 27. From Wise Road to Edmond Road will be closed from June 26 to June 29.

These portions of the road will only be closed from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on scheduled road work days. The schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather.

If any concerns arise during construction, call Cohocton Shop Supervisor Darryl Burdin at (585)-384-5645.