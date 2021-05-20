Road closure scheduled in Sheshequin Township

SHESHEQUIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A portion of Route 1043 (Sheshequin Road) in Sheshequin Township will be closed during daylight hours beginning next week, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

On Monday, May 24 through Friday, June 4, a PennDOT maintenance crew will close Sheshequin Road between the intersections with Hornbrook Road and Hornbrook Road, while they replace deteriorating pipes. Work will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.

A detour using Hornbrook Road in Sheshequin Township will be in place while the work is being performed. The detour will be daytime only. Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 4, weather permitting.