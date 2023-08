CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – A road closure to accommodate underground storm drainage work in Corning will continue for longer than expected.

According to the City of Corning, a project originally predicted to be finished this Friday will continue for an additional 2 weeks. Burmese Lane, from Walnut Street to Chestnut Street, will continue to be closed to complete a storm drainage project for the duration of the two weeks.

The road will tentatively reopen on Friday, Sept. 15, at 5 p.m.