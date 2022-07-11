ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira has announced which roads will be closed for the return of the annual Street Painting Festival this weekend, as well as the next Alive After Five.

The following road closures will take effect starting on July 15 at 11:00 a.m.:

East Water St. will be closed from Fox St. to Clemens Center Parkway

Lake Street will be closed from East Market St. to E. Water St.

East Gray St. and E. Market St. will be closed from Baldwin St. to Lake St.

The City is reminding drivers to remove their vehicles from these roads before 11:00 a.m. on July 15.

Beginning at 6:00 p.m. on July 15, Lake St. will also be closed from E. Church St. to E. Water St.

All roads will remain closed until 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 17.