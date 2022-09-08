WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) — The Watkins Glen Police Department is reminding residents that several streets will be closed for the Watkins Glen Grand Prix festival this Friday.

The closures will be in effect on September 9, 2022, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. The full list of events and closures can be seen below:

12 p.m. — 5th through 10th streets closed between Franklin and Decatur Streets

12:45 p.m. — Franklin Street closed between 2nd and 10th Streets

6 p.m. — Original 6.6-mile course closed to traffic through 7:30 p.m.

8 p.m. — Franklin Street re-opens

The Watkins Glen Police Department says to expect long delays and heavy traffic during the times listed.