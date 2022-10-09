YATES COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers around Keuka Lake are being reminded that two major roads will be under construction starting this week.

The New York Department of Transportation announced that sections of State Routes 14A and 54A will be reduced to single traffic for paving rehabilitation. The road work will take place from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on weekdays.

Starting October 10, SR 14A between Vine St. in Dundee and Hoyt Rd. in Milo will be closed.

Starting October 17, SR 54A will be closed from Eastman Ave. in Penn Yann and School Rd. in Branchport.

The DOT said work on both roads is expected to finish by the end of October, weather permitting. Drivers are reminded to expect delays and slow down in work zones.