Road closures expected in Sayre for Annual Borough Christmas Parade Friday

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) – The 23rd Annual Sayre Borough Christmas Parade is taking place this Friday, and with it come road closures to look out for if you’re in the area.

The times to look out for are between 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 26. Several streets will be closed to all non-emergency traffic during this time.

The streets that will be closed for the parade are listed as follows:

West Lockhart Street – From Hayden to Desmond

North Elmer Avenue – From West Lockhart to Cross

South Elmer Avenue – From West Lockhart to Hayden

South Wilbur Avenue – From West Lockhart to Hayden

North Wilbur Avenue – From West Lockhart to Allison

Allison Street – From North Wilbur to West Lockhart

Hospital Place – From South Wilbur to West Lockhart

South Brock Street – From West Lockhart to Hayden

North Brock Street – From West Lockhard to Stevenson

Stedman Street – From West Lockhart to Stevenson

Desmond Street – From West Lockhart to West Packer

West Packer Avenue – From South Elmer to Desmond

Motorists are urged to find an alternate route around the downtown area until the conclusion of the parade.