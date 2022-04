WOODHULL, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County Department of Public Works issued a statement regarding future road closures happening early next week in the Town of Woodhull.

They say that on Tuesday, April 12, and Wednesday, April 13, Route 103 in the Town of Woodhull between Olin and Colvin roads will be closed to all through traffic. A detour will be set up using Olin Road and CR99/Woodhull-Holden Brook road.

The road is set to be closed in order to replace a culvert pipe.