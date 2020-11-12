Road closures in Horseheads for railroad maintenance

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) - Childhood obesity rates were decreasing nationally ahead of the coronavirus pandemic. Sadly, that is not the case anymore, with rates increasing drastically due to the ongoing shutdowns.

"Childhood obesity puts people at risk for lots of health issues later in life, it puts them at increased risk for sleep apnea, high blood pressure, type two diabetes, and in real-time childhood obesity puts kids at increased risk for stigma and bullying." Said Dr. Laura Leonard, a pediatrician at Guthrie-Robert Packard Medical Center. She goes on to say that she believes we are seeing the short-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on obesity.