Road closures in Horseheads for railroad maintenance

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Due to the inclement weather on Wednesday, the dates have adjusted for the rail work/road closures in the Village of Horseheads.
- Franklin Street – Thursday 11/12, closed at approximately 9:00am through early afternoon
- West Lake Street – Thursday 11/12, closed once Franklin Street is opened and remain closed for a few hours
- Chemung Street – Tuesday, 11/17, closed at approximately 9:00am for a few hours
- Steuben Street – Monday, 11/16, closed after work is complete on Chemung Road for a few hours
- Broad Street – Monday, 11/16, closed after work is complete on Chemung Road for a few hours
- John Street – Thursday 11/12, closed after work is complete on Chemung Road for a few hours
A map of the street closures can be viewed below:
Norfolk RR Street Closings HH by George Stockburger on Scribd