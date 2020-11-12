Road closures in Horseheads for railroad maintenance

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Due to the inclement weather on Wednesday, the dates have adjusted for the rail work/road closures in the Village of Horseheads.

  • Franklin Street – Thursday 11/12, closed at approximately 9:00am through early afternoon
  • West Lake Street – Thursday 11/12, closed once Franklin Street is opened and remain closed for a few hours
  • Chemung Street – Tuesday, 11/17, closed at approximately 9:00am for a few hours
  • Steuben Street – Monday, 11/16, closed after work is complete on Chemung Road for a few hours
  • Broad Street – Monday, 11/16, closed after work is complete on Chemung Road for a few hours
  • John Street  – Thursday 11/12, closed after work is complete on Chemung Road for a few hours

A map of the street closures can be viewed below:

Norfolk RR Street Closings HH by George Stockburger on Scribd

