Road closures continue in Steuben County as lawmakers try to secure aid

STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Steuben County Public Safety Director Tim Marshall announced that many road closures brought on by last week’s devastating floods will continue through this week and potentially into next week.

“This is the worst flooding I have seen in the 25 years I’ve been here,” Marshall told county legislators, adding the county Soil and Water Conservation District Manager Jeff Parker reported it was the worst he’d seen in his 32 years.”

Work on repairing roads has been boosted by the longstanding shared services between the county and towns, with 11 towns sending trucks and crews, county Public Works Commissioner Vince Spagnoletti said. Allegany County also sent five trucks.

A New York State Department of State Code Enforcement team has been on-scene to assist in evaluating property damage, which so far includes eight to 12 structures destroyed, with 25 sustaining major damage, Marshall said.

The county is working with the Southern Tier/Finger Lakes Community Organizations Active in Disaster to provide aid in the Woodhull area, a partner of the Institute for Human Services.

Damage across the state must reach a $30 million threshold to qualify for FEMA disaster relief. Senators Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, Congressman Tom Reed, Assemblyman Phil Palmesano and State Senator Tom O’Mara have all promised county officials they will work to get state aid.

Marshall said damage assessment is expected to take three weeks to complete.