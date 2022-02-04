Road conditions slow and steady Friday as crews continue clean-up

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Local leaders are watching the forecast closely as temperatures drop and ice sets in. They have crews at the ready to keep up with the clean-up throughout the region.

Thursday and Friday provided slick road conditions, especially during commuting hours. There was a mixed bag of precipitation across the Twin Tiers, which created difficult clean-up conditions for plow drivers. Extreme northern portions of Steuben and Schuyler counties experienced a snow event, while southeastern Bradford County saw a layer of ice.

“This was such a strange storm and it wasn’t just north-south. It kind of came through diagonally,” Andy Avery, Chemung County Commissioner of Public Works, told 18 News.

Drivers were moving slowly and steadily during the day Friday. Road crews were dealing with challenging conditions as snow piled on top of a layer of ice.

“A little more difficult due to the fact that we’re dealing with a little rain versus just snow. Whenever you introduce rain obviously gets a little more complex,” Eric Rose, Steuben County Public Works Commissioner, said.

Plow drivers are the unsung heroes, working long hours to keep residents safe. Chemung County scheduled breaks to keep all drivers rested.

“We’ve always said if our drivers aren’t safe then the roads aren’t going to be safe,” Avery continued.

Steuben County was staffed around the clock.

“We had coverage around the clock which was nice to be able to do that. I think that piece alone made a huge difference,” Rose added.

Moving into the weekend, there is concern that roads could refreeze as temperatures drop.

“Temperatures are supposed to drop tomorrow, so expect conditions on our priority roads to be good….Our secondary roads still may be spots of ice tomorrow,” Mark Verrico, Tioga County Highway Maintenance Manager, shared.

Overall, the message from officials remains the same no matter the county: keep it slow and stay home if you can.

“Give yourself extra time and be patient with road crews,” Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey added.