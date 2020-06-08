Road paving begins in the Town of Dix

DIX, N.Y. (WETM) – The New York State Department of Transportation has announced a multi-phase pavement rehabilitation project has begun on State Routes 329 and 414 in the Town of Dix, Schuyler County.

Approximately two miles of pavement along Route 329 between County Route 17 and Meads Hill Road, and approximately 1.6 miles of pavement along Route 414 between Route 14 and County Route 16 will be repaired over the coming months in two separate phases using different treatments.

The first phase which involves heater scarification techniques, is currently underway at both locations with construction expected to take two weeks.

The second phase of construction includes a single-course pavement overlay at each location. This work is expected to begin in mid-July along Route 414 and in mid-August along Route 329.

During construction, two-way traffic will be maintained using alternating single-lane closures and on-site flagging personnel. Motorists may experience delays during this time and are advised to seek an alternate route. No detours will be posted as part of the construction.

Construction activities are weather dependent and subject to change based on conditions.