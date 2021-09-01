Road paving scheduled across Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Elmira Department of Public Works has announced that the final asphalt paving of several local streets will begin on Sept. 7.

The work is slated to begin on Riverside Ave., and proceed in order of the following list:

· Riverside Ave – Robinson St to Luce St

· Brand St – Maple Ave to Erie St

· Washington St – Water St to Church St

· Water St – Walnut St to College

· Second St – Walnut St to N Main St

· Welles St – Davis St to Grove St

City contractor Bothar Paving has anticipated the project to take 1-2 weeks. Notices will be distributed and “no parking” signs will be put up for affected residents prior to the start of each road’s paving.

Affected roads will be closed as work progresses and a detour will be utilized for each road as needed.

The paving schedule is weather-dependent and if there are any delays the road will be done the day after its scheduled day.

If you have any questions, contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 737-5750.