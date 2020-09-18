Road paving scheduled across Elmira

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Department of Public Works has announced the final asphalt paving of various streets on its road program will begin on Thursday, September 24.

The work is slated to begin on North Hoffman Road, and proceed in order of the following list:

N Hoffman Road – Bancroft to City line north

Columbia Street – 5th to Clinton

N Main Street – Clinton to Federal Aid Project (new pavement)

W Clinton Street – N Main to Park Place

W Third Street – College to Main and Main to Second (overlay)

W Hudson Street – Walnut to City line west

Partridge Street – Walnut to S Main

Gaines Street – Maple Ave to City line / plus pave to inlet streets from Luce

The work, by the City’s contractor Bothar Paving, is anticipated to take one to two weeks. Notices will be distributed to affected residents prior to the start of each road’s paving.

It is our intent to close down the affected roads as work progresses. A detour will be utilized for each road as needed. Please drive carefully through work zones, and provide additional travel time to reach your destination. Schedules can be affected by weather on or prior to our work dates; we will do our best to notify the public of any changes.

If you have any questions, contact the Department of Public Works at (607) 737-5750.