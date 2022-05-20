STEUBEN COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Steuben County has announced that new road projects across the county are expected to be scheduled throughout the remainder of the year.

State funds will be allowed to the county Public Works Department to add the following paving projects to the summer schedule:

County Route 119 – Cameron, 2.2 miles

County Route 55 – Fremont, 3.5 miles

County Route 67 – Hornellsville, 2.1 miles

Additional paving projects for this year will be done on the following routes:

3

21

31

48

71

333

Chip sealing is expected to be done on 66 miles of road starting in June, routes to expect chip sealing are the following:

5

7

17

27

34

36

38

39A

40

40A

75

78

85

90

91

97

103

119

Bridgework projects are also expected for the following:

County Route 9 – Town of Prattsburgh

Savona-Campbell Road – Town of Thurston

Hopper Hill – Town of troupsburg

Freeman Hollow Road – Town of Bath

Old State Road – Town of Troupsburg

Thompson Road – Town of Tuscarora

Bridge repair work is expected on County Route 47, Town of Dansville, and County Route 70A, Town of Fremont, sometime this year.