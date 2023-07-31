MANSFIELD, Pa. (WETM) — People traveling near Mansfield this week should be prepared for delays due to a resurfacing project.

Starting on Aug. 1, crews will be resurfacing a large portion of Route 6 that runs through Mansfield Borough, Richmond Township, and Sullivan Township. The roadway will be resurfaced between Academy Street and Strange Road.

This portion of Route 6 will have alternating lane restrictions where work is being performed. Crews will be working during daylight hours. Motorists traveling along Route 6 during resurfacing should watch for lane changes, allot more travel time, and drive with caution.

To stay up to date on road conditions in Pennsylvania, visit 511pa.com.