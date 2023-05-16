CHEMUNG COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) — Chemung County Executive, Chris Moss, has announced upcoming milling and paving projects for roads in Chemung County starting this week.

According to Moss, milling and filling will be done on CR 70 Philo Road West in Elmira, right off Corning Road. The second road is CR 43 Schweizer Road just behind Chili’s in Big Flats.

Work will begin on Philo Road before moving over to Schweizer Road with milling work happening on May 18, 29, and 22, and paving happening on May 22, 23, and 24.

Moss expects the projects to create dust, noise, and other disturbances and asks for the public’s patience during working hours.

Work is subject to change based on weather and equipment availability, those with questions are asked to contact the Department of Public Works at 607-739-3896.