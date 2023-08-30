LITCHFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WETM) – A pipe replacement project is scheduled to begin next week in Bradford County.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, a maintenance crew will close a portion of Litchfield Road between Cleveland Road and North MacAfee Road on Tuesday, Sept. 5, to replace deteriorating pipes.

A detour using North MacAfee Road and Cleveland Road in Litchfield Township will be in place while the work is being performed.

The work is expected to be completed on Friday, Sept. 8, weather permitting.